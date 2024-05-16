ModernGhana logo
Don't compare me to Ronaldo, he is a kid - Hearts of Oak legend Dong Bortey

Don't compare me to Ronaldo, he is a kid - Hearts of Oak legend Dong Bortey
THU, 16 MAY 2024

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey, claims he was a superior free-kick taker compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to him, his expertise in taking free-kicks should be likened to legends such as David Beckham, Juninho, and Ronaldinho.

He emphasized that although he and Ronaldo played in different eras, he believes he was the better set-piece taker.

“Ronaldo must sit aside first. You should’ve mentioned Ronaldinho, Beckham, Pirlo, Riquelme and one Mexico defender who played for Barcelona. You have also not mentioned Juninho from Brazil and you’re mentioning Ronaldo,” he told Mothers FM when he was asked who the better free-kick is between himself and Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is far behind. I played during the era of Juninho and Beckham and Ronaldo was a kid back then. He wasn’t even a starter then. So compare me to the Juninhos, Ronaldinhos and Roberto Carlos. Those are the ones you should be mentioning. Ronaldo is a kid.

“If our era were today, I would be the best in the world, but I am grateful to God for bringing me this far. The name Dong Borety will last forever.”

Dong Bortey began his career with Ghapoha Readers before joining Hearts of Oak, where he gained a cult following in the 2000s.

During his time with the Phobians, he secured four Ghana Premier League titles, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also the joint top-scorer in the league in 2003, scoring 18 goals, and was part of the Black Starlets team that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Despite his local reputation, he had limited success with the national team, being capped just seven times.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

