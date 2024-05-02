ModernGhana logo
Otto Addo is determined to succeed with Black Stars - Team Manager Ameenu Shardow

Otto Addo is determined to succeed with Black Stars - Team Manager Ameenu Shardow
Team Manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has emphasized Otto Addo's resolute determination to lead the team to success.

Addo, who assumed the role of head coach in March this year after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, is committed to steering the senior national team to victory.

Following Ghana's premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Hughton was relieved of his duties as the former Premier League manager.

Despite Addo's initial challenges, including losses to Nigeria and a drawn game against Uganda, Shardow insists that Addo, a former Ghana international, is keen on achieving success with the team.

Shardow remarked, "Ghanaians are hungry for success under Otto Addo but it requires patience," he told Citi Sports.

"Otto Addo has been with the team and has returned as head coach of the team. What I can say is he is determined to win and succeed as the head coach of the national team but let us be patient with him."

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are gearing up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, with the team set to regroup in June.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

