We are taking it game by game - Ibrahim Tanko speaks on Accra Lions' title chances

Accra Lions head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has shared his thoughts on their championship prospects following their victory against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

Tanko's team clinched a crucial win, maintaining their strong performance in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

This victory sees the Accra-based side securely in third place, with six matches left to play.

However, the Lions still trail league leaders Samartex by nine points.

"We're taking it game by game. We have Aduana next, let's see what happens," Tanko told StarTimes.

"I said it before the game that there is always a first time and the way we are playing this season, definitely, we can beat any team and I congratulate the boys."

Accra Lions are set to host fourth-placed Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the upcoming Matchday 29 fixture.