We are not happy - Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Bashir on recent results

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Abdul Bashir, has voiced his disappointment with the team's recent performance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

With 28 games played, the Phobians find themselves in 12th place on the league table with 35 points, just four points above the relegation zone.

The club's struggles were further compounded by a 1-0 loss to Accra Lions on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Abass Isah scoring the only goal of the match.

Speaking after the game, Bashir expressed frustration with the team's inability to convert chances into goals.

"Goal scoring is our main problem and it is something we have been facing. In training you see them scoring but we don’t know what is going on. We have to go back and do our correction," he told StarTimes.

“We are not happy. The fans should have confidence in us and back us. We can go to Chelsea and give them the three points."

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak will now shift their focus to the upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, May 4, at the Golden City Park in the Matchday 29 games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

