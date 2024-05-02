ModernGhana logo
Accra Lions punished us for wasting our chances, says Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru

Assistant Hearts of Oak coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru has expressed frustration after failing to convert their chances in their defeat to Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat against Ibrahim Tanko's side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Issa Ibrahim scored the only goal as Lions sealed the three points.

Salim Adams and Linda Ntange both had attempts on goal but failed to convert, ultimately costing their team the match.

"We started so well. Even we were supposed to finish the game in the first half,” Bashiru told Star Times in a post-match interview.

“We had some decent chances but we couldn’t take it. In the second half too, we controlled the game but we couldn’t score. I don’t know why. We tried and tried and tried but they defended so well and their goalkeeper did very well," he said.

"There are a lot of chances and we should have punished them. I don’t think they played better than us. Just that they took their chance and scored a goal, that’s the difference," he added.

The defeat marked their fifth in six matches under Ivorian trainer Aboubakar Outtarra.

Hearts of Oak will hope to end their poor run of form in their next outing against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in the Matchday 29 games this weekend.

