Zamalek have shown interest in some Dreams FC players – Ameenu Shardow reveals

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has revealed that Zamalek SC have expressed interest in signing several players from the Ghana Premier League side.

The FA Cup champions clashed with the Egyptian side in the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup. Zamalek recorded a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

Despite failing to progress, Ameenu speaking to Citi Sports revealed that Abdul Azziz Issah and other prominent players are on the brink of leaving the club after their impressive performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"Almost the whole team have attracted interest from some clubs in Africa, but those are just conversations," he said.

"After losing to Zamalek, before they left for Cairo, they left us some emails about certain players in our team," he added.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will clash with Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu later this afternoon.