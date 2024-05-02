ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

England move one of best decisions of my life - Pochettino

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Chelsea have won 13 Premier League games in their first season under Pochettino
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Chelsea have won 13 Premier League games in their first season under Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says moving to England was "one of the best decisions in my life" as he approaches 400 games as manager in the country.

The match between Chelsea and Pochettino's former club Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Thursday will be the Argentine's 400th in English football.

The 52-year-old had spells at Southampton and Spurs before taking charge of the Blues at the beginning of this season.

"Amazing. I think it is a dream come true. For me, to think and to come here to England and become a coach here, it was impossible thinking but after the decision of my wife and my friend here Jesus [Perez]," Pochettino said.

"They convinced me to join Southampton.
"That was one of the best decisions in my life to come here to England and enjoy this great football country. Of course, I feel really comfortable. It is like home."

Pochettino spent five years in charge of Tottenham before he was sacked in 2019.

During that time he led them to the Champions League final in the 2018-19, the League Cup final in his first full season and to second place in the Premier League in 2017.

While Chelsea's owners have spent about £1bn on transfers since buying the club in 2022, Pochettino's side sit ninth in the Premier League and five points off a probable European qualification spot.

Some fans have been critical of the manager, though there have been results which hint at promise from his young side.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-1 earlier this season and it was the first time that Pochettino had come up against his former club.

"It was special when we played there because it was my first time after I left the club but now it is different," he said.

"It is always emotional because we are going to meet people we worked with for a long period.

"Yes, I cannot hide my emotion for the club and I think it is going to be emotional."

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mr Angel Carbonu May Day: Teachers disenchanted over poor salaries – Angel Carbonu

1 hour ago

Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC

1 hour ago

Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his claims – IES Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his cla...

1 hour ago

Dont marry a man or woman youve not dated for more than 7years – Tic to singles “Don’t marry a man or woman you’ve not dated for more than 7years” – Tic to sing...

2 hours ago

Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana

2 hours ago

Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Outcome of Ejisu by-election nothing but a ridiculous show of vote-buying – Prof...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo told me he wont give us financial haircut but gave me the ugliest haircut – Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo told me he won’t give us financial haircut but gave me the ugliest ha...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa Dumsor: From overloaded transformers to flooded substations — Bright Simons crit...

2 hours ago

Dumsor experienced on Wednesday due to rainstorm — ECG ‘Dumsor’ experienced on Wednesday due to rainstorm — ECG

Just in....
body-container-line