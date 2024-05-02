ModernGhana logo
Ralf Rangnick to stay with Austria after Bayern talks

By BBC
Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he will stay as Austria manager, despite holding talks with Bayern Munich.

Former Manchester United boss Rangnick, 65, was negotiating with the club earlier this week.

He was expected to take over from Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season.

"I am the Austrian team boss with all my heart," Rangnick said.

"I would like to expressly emphasise that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but rather a decision for my team and our common goals."

Rangnick will lead Austria at this summer's European Championships in Germany, and is expected to stay for the remainder of his contract, which expires in 2026.

Bayern are not speaking with any other managers, and Rangnick is the second to remove himself from the running after Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso had also been linked with the role.

Alonso's side ended Bayern's bid for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, while the Munich club drew the first leg of their Champions League semi-final 2-2 at home to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Rangnick had a six-month stint as Manchester United interim manager during the 2021-22 season, as well as spells in charge of Ulm, Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig.

Austria reached the last 16 of Euro 2021 before being knocked out by eventual champions Italy.

