WAFU tournament will test Laryea Kingston's coaching abilities - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku beleives the WAFU Zone B tournament will serve as a test for Laryea Kingston.

The former Ghana international was appointed earlier this year to replace Karim Zito as the head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston has begun positively with impressive performances but will oversee the team’s first competitive assignment under his charge in the WAFU competition which gets underway today at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Ghana will clash with Ivory Coast with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT. Ahead of the pivotal fixture, Okraku was critical about the game’s significance when he met the team emphasising the need to give their all to boost the coach’s track record.

“It’s also a test for your coach [Layea LIngston]. It’s the first time that he’s been handed a job as national team head coach of Ghana. If you love him, show it on the pitch for him. If you want people to be happy with your coach, do as he has taught you and let’s get the victory for him," he said as reported by Ghana FA.

“We are all looking up to you. Myself, the coach and his backroom staff and all Ghanaians. It means we have to be focused, stay with each other with one target of qualifying. We can do the do tomorrow if we stay together and play according to the plan, and like I said I am not in doubt about your ability to conquer.” he said.

Ghana will take on Benin in the final group game in six days. The tournament will serve as a pathway for the U-17 AFCON.