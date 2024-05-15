ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU tournament will test Laryea Kingston's coaching abilities - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Football News WAFU tournament will test Laryea Kingston's coaching abilities - GFA boss Kurt Okraku
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku beleives the WAFU Zone B tournament will serve as a test for Laryea Kingston.

The former Ghana international was appointed earlier this year to replace Karim Zito as the head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston has begun positively with impressive performances but will oversee the team’s first competitive assignment under his charge in the WAFU competition which gets underway today at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Ghana will clash with Ivory Coast with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT. Ahead of the pivotal fixture, Okraku was critical about the game’s significance when he met the team emphasising the need to give their all to boost the coach’s track record.

“It’s also a test for your coach [Layea LIngston]. It’s the first time that he’s been handed a job as national team head coach of Ghana. If you love him, show it on the pitch for him. If you want people to be happy with your coach, do as he has taught you and let’s get the victory for him," he said as reported by Ghana FA.

“We are all looking up to you. Myself, the coach and his backroom staff and all Ghanaians. It means we have to be focused, stay with each other with one target of qualifying. We can do the do tomorrow if we stay together and play according to the plan, and like I said I am not in doubt about your ability to conquer.” he said.

Ghana will take on Benin in the final group game in six days. The tournament will serve as a pathway for the U-17 AFCON.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye Most NPP national organizers are into galamsey — Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances

2 hours ago

GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port

2 hours ago

AR: Woman burnt to death as mentally unstable sons set house ablaze at Abuakwa Manhyia A/R: Woman burnt to death as ‘mentally unstable’ sons set house ablaze at Abuakw...

2 hours ago

ECs denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cudjoe fires back EC’s denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cud...

2 hours ago

I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up national development - Bawumia I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up na...

2 hours ago

Victim Akwasi Commey with his blood stained shirt Security guard shoots man over misunderstanding at Asenua

3 hours ago

About 30 of us have never received any allowances at all — Nurses and Midwife trainees ‘About 30% of us have never received any allowances at all’ — Nurses and Midwife...

3 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, a Ghanaian human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina Nigerian Senate passing death penalty for drug traffickers ‘very retrogressive’ ...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormaworleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL’s 2020 ‘disenfranchisement’ so damning of itself — Ol...

Just in....
body-container-line