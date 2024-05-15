Boxer Sherif Lawal collapses and dies during first professional bout

Nigerian middleweight boxer, Sherif Lawal, tragically lost his life during his professional debut after being knocked out in the fourth round.

Lawal, 29, faced Portuguese opponent Malam Varela at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday night for his first professional fight. However, he couldn’t complete the six-round match after being knocked down.

Following a heavy punch to his face, Lawal collapsed in the ring and was attended to by paramedics on standby. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead before resuscitation efforts could commence.

The promoters of the fight, Warren Boxing Management, expressed their sorrow, stating: “Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead.”

The British Boxing Board of Control also extended condolences, saying, “Condolences to the family of Sherif Lawal following his tragic passing. The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Lawal’s fight was the first scheduled for the night, but his untimely demise led to the cancellation of the entire event.