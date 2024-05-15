ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Boxer Sherif Lawal collapses and dies during first professional bout

Boxing Boxer Sherif Lawal collapses and dies during first professional bout
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nigerian middleweight boxer, Sherif Lawal, tragically lost his life during his professional debut after being knocked out in the fourth round.

Lawal, 29, faced Portuguese opponent Malam Varela at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday night for his first professional fight. However, he couldn’t complete the six-round match after being knocked down.

Following a heavy punch to his face, Lawal collapsed in the ring and was attended to by paramedics on standby. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead before resuscitation efforts could commence.

The promoters of the fight, Warren Boxing Management, expressed their sorrow, stating: “Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead.”

The British Boxing Board of Control also extended condolences, saying, “Condolences to the family of Sherif Lawal following his tragic passing. The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Lawal’s fight was the first scheduled for the night, but his untimely demise led to the cancellation of the entire event.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances

1 hour ago

GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port

1 hour ago

AR: Woman burnt to death as mentally unstable sons set house ablaze at Abuakwa Manhyia A/R: Woman burnt to death as ‘mentally unstable’ sons set house ablaze at Abuakw...

1 hour ago

ECs denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cudjoe fires back EC’s denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cud...

1 hour ago

I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up national development - Bawumia I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up na...

1 hour ago

Victim Akwasi Commey with his blood stained shirt Security guard shoots man over misunderstanding at Asenua

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL ‘disenfranchisement’ shows the whole world its gross ...

2 hours ago

About 30 of us have never received any allowances at all — Nurses and Midwife trainees ‘About 30% of us have never received any allowances at all’ — Nurses and Midwife...

2 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, a Ghanaian human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina Nigerian Senate passing death penalty for drug traffickers ‘very retrogressive’ ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormaworleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL’s 2020 ‘disenfranchisement’ so damning of itself — Ol...

Just in....
body-container-line