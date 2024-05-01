ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Spain hire Del Bosque to supervise football federation

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Vicente del Bosque managed Spain for eight years
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Vicente del Bosque managed Spain for eight years

Former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque has been appointed to head a new committee that will supervise the country's football federation.

The Spanish government announced last week that a special committee would be appointed until the federation holds elections to replace Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales, the federation's former president, was arrested on 3 April as part of a corruption investigation.

Rubiales faces a separate trial for coercion and sexual assault - which he denies - for kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the Women's World Cup in Australia in 2023.

Del Bosque led Spain's men to their first World Cup victory in 2010 and followed that up with European Championship success in 2012.

The 73-year-old won eight trophies during three managerial stints at Real Madrid, including two Champions League titles in 2000 and 2002.

Spain are set to co-host the 2030 men's World Cup, which will be played in six countries across three continents.

But Fifa says it has been monitoring the federation's problems with concern, which threatens the country's status as a co-host.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

May Day: Were committed to giving you brighter future – NDC assure workers May Day: We’re committed to giving you brighter future – NDC assure workers

45 minutes ago

Kasoa: Military officer shot dead over land dispute at Millennium City Kasoa: Military officer shot dead over land dispute at Millennium City

45 minutes ago

'It's a digrace for Akufo-Addo gov't' – Aduomi on vote-buying allegations at Ejisu by-election 'It's a digrace for Akufo-Addo gov't' – Aduomi on vote-buying allegations at Eji...

45 minutes ago

Yagbonwura was never asked to stand and greet President Akufo-Addo – Chieftaincy Ministry Yagbonwura was never asked to stand and greet President Akufo-Addo – Chieftaincy...

45 minutes ago

Ejisu by-election: We must aggressively reach out to disgruntled NPP members – MP-elect Ejisu by-election: We must ‘aggressively’ reach out to disgruntled NPP members –...

8 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: I didnt bribe EC officials – Kwadaso MP Ejisu by-election: I didn’t bribe EC officials – Kwadaso MP

8 hours ago

NPPs Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election 55.8 NPP’s Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election 55.8%

8 hours ago

Well bring back Aduomi to NPP – Stephen Ntim We’ll bring back Aduomi to NPP – Stephen Ntim

13 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: How SML confused Ghanaian professors Bright Simons writes: How SML confused Ghanaian professors

13 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Provisional results so far Ejisu by-election: Provisional results so far

Just in....
body-container-line