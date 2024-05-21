ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: It was a difficult game, says Laryea Kingston after win over Benin

TUE, 21 MAY 2024

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston lauded his players for their fighting spirit after their win over Benin in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana's U-17 side secured a place in the semifinals of the tournament with a 2-0 win over the Beninons in their final Group A game at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Goals from Mark Kagawa and Theophilus Ayamga ensured the Starlets cruised their way to the last four.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Kingston said although many expected the match to be easy, it was in fact a tough contest.

“This game was very difficult for us," he said. "People thought it would be a walk in the park but it wasn’t. It was a very difficult match. We were very lucky that we saw their game against Ivory Coast.

"So that gave us an advantage to see what they are bringing on board. “There are a lot of good teams at this tournament,” he added.

The Black Starlets are yet to discover their opponent for the semifinal game.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
