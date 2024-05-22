Asamoah Gyan predicts bright future for Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Asamoah Gyan has lavished praise on Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston following the team's impressive second consecutive win in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The Black Starlets secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Benin, maintaining their lead at the top of Group A after a convincing 5-1 win over Ivory Coast in their opener.

The match began with Benin showing promise and threatening an upset. However, Mark Kagawa shifted the momentum by scoring the opening goal in the 20th minute, much to the delight of the fans.

Just two minutes later, Theophilus Ayamga doubled Ghana's lead with a stunning strike, seizing on a rebound.

Following the team's qualification to the semifinals, Asamoah Gyan took to his official X page to commend Laryea Kingston's coaching prowess.

"I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond, the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going," Gyan tweeted.

The match saw several former Black Stars players in attendance at the University of Ghana Stadium, showing their support for Laryea Kingston and his team.

The Black Starlets are yet to discover their opponent in the semifinals.