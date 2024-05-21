ModernGhana logo
AAFCON 2024: Black Challenge coach advises players to avoid complacency

By Sammy Heywood Okine
TUE, 21 MAY 2024

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng of the Black Challenge, the Ghana national amputee football team has warned his players against complacency, and advised them to play well to avoid unnecessary goals at the AAFCON 2024 tournament in Egypt.

Speaking to the players after winning their first two games, and scoring a total of nine goals without conceding, he charged the goalie to organize the defence well in their subsequent duels.

He also tasked the midfielders to support the forwards to always score early goals to disorganize their opponents.

According to Coach Obeng who was voted best coach in the last edition of the tournament, he believes in his players and prays they will defend their title.

He thanked the Almighty God, the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the African and National Paralympic Committee Mr Samson Deen and the Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif.

He hailed the sponsors who made their trip possible notably Twellium Industrial, GCB Bank and First Chance Philadelphia.

Coach Obeng also thanked the media for their positive reportage which encourages the players to give their best on the field. Ghana meets Kenya in their third game at 8 pm on Tuesday.

The countries competing at the 2024 AAFCON scheduled for May 18th to 27th in the Petrol Sports Stadium are Egypt, Nigeria, Burundi, Liberia, Morocco, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Gambia, Algeria, Angola, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

