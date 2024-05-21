They are not big teams - Charles Taylor slams Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor Asampong has criticized Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for their poor performances, asserting that they are no longer the dominant teams they once were.

These two historic clubs have struggled in the current 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. With only two points separating them—Hearts of Oak having 12 points and Asante Kotoko 10—Taylor, who has played for both teams, believes the fans deserve an apology.

"The season is over for both Kotoko and Hearts. They need to apologize to their fans; they have let them down," Taylor remarked on Angel TV.

"While Kotoko and Hearts may still be big clubs in name, they are no longer big teams. They have the legacy, but they lack the team to back it up.

"It's like having two poor students; regardless of the effort, they will fail. When you look at the results from both Kotoko and Hearts, they consistently lose. The players do not deserve to wear the jerseys of these prestigious clubs," he added.

Asante Kotoko is set to host Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 31 games of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024.