CONFIRMED: Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano FA Cup final to be staged at University of Ghana Stadium

17.05.2024

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon has been confirmed as the venue to host the 2023/24 FA Cup final between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC.

The much-anticipated final has been scheduled for Sunday, June 23 with kick-off at 18:00GMT.

Nsoatreman FC secured their spot in the final after beating fellow Premier League side Legon Cities 2-1 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in the semifinals.

Bofoakwa Tano, on the other side, triumphed over defending champions, Dreams FC 2-1 after extra time to advance to the finals of the competition.

The Nsoatre-based club aims for their first major silverware in the domestic competitions. Bofoakwa Tano makes the final for the first time in 38 years. They last played in the final in 1983, losing to Great Olympics.

The final winner will secure qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

