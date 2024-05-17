ModernGhana logo
Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich despite U-turn talks

By BBC
Thomas Tuchel has won 37 and lost 15 of his 60 games in charge of Bayern
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich this summer despite holding talks about a potential U-turn to stay.

It was announced in February the German, 50, would depart with a year left on his contract after a difficult campaign, in which Bayern were beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen.

A petition from fans called for Tuchel to stay but the former Chelsea manager says talks "did not reach an agreement".

"Our agreement from February still stands," said Tuchel, who was appointed in March 2023.

Tuchel's final game in charge will be a trip to Hoffenheim on Saturday in Bayern's last match of the Bundesliga season.

After it was announced he would leave, Bayern beat Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals but then suffered a dramatic exit in the semi-finals against Real Madrid.

Bayern have struggled to appoint a replacement for Tuchel since February, while Tuchel has also been linked with replacing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The German side wanted to appoint their former midfielder Xabi Alonso but he opted to stay at Leverkusen, while Ralf Rangnick held talks before deciding to remain with the Austrian national team.

Leverkusen's Bundesliga win ended a run of 11 straight titles for Bayern.

