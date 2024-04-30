We are ready to play CAF Champions League football next season - FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

FC Samartex 1996 head coach, Nurudeen Adamu, has expressed his aspiration to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF inter-club competition, provided they clinch the Premier League title this season.

Currently leading the Premier League standings with 52 points from 28 games, the Samreboi-based outfit eyes this season's championship with about seven matches left in the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Coach Nurudeen conveyed their resolute determination to grace the CAF Champions League stage next season, affirming their unwavering commitment to seizing the opportunity to fly the nation's flag on the continental platform.

Acknowledging the formidable nature of CAF tournaments, Coach Nurudeen stressed the necessity of bolstering their squad with seasoned campaigners to navigate the demanding competition.

He drew attention to Dreams FC's remarkable run in the tournament this season as a yardstick for FC Samartex to emulate, expressing confidence in the backing from the club's management and board of directors.

Drawing inspiration from Dreams FC's unexpected success, Coach Nurudeen emphasized the importance of resolve, dedication, and organizational backing in attaining their objectives.

Moreover, he underscored the financial gains of participation, highlighting the chance to showcase their talents to foreign scouts, potentially bolstering the club's revenue streams.

Despite acknowledging the financial challenges and the need for experience, Coach Nurudeen asserted that FC Samartex must dare to pursue their aspirations.

He reaffirmed their commitment to mirroring Dreams FC's blueprint and signalled their readiness to surmount any hurdles encountered on the path to their CAF inter-club aspirations.

In the meantime, FC Samartex is gearing up to take on Real Tamale United in their Matchday 29 clash at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex this weekend.