29.04.2024 Football News

CAF Confederation Cup: Many people did not believe in us - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after elimination

29.04.2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance throughout their journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, despite their elimination on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League side came close to making history by becoming the first Ghanaian team to reach the final of the competition in the last 20 years.

However, their dream was halted as Zamalek secured a 3-0 victory in the second leg of the semifinals at the Baba Yara Stadium, setting up a final against RS Berkane.

Despite the disappointment in front of a lively crowd in Kumasi, Zito praised his team for their efforts in reaching this stage.

“I am not disappointed. I am proud of the team despite the circumstances. Many did not even believe we would get to this stage but we made it,” said Karim Zito after the defeat.

Dreams FC’s remarkable journey saw them become the first Ghanaian team to advance to the knockout stage of the competition in the last two decades.

They extended this record by eliminating Stade Malien in the quarter-finals before their journey came to an end on Sunday.

Their journey included impressive performances in the qualifying stages, where they defeated Milo FC from Guinea and Kallon FC from Sierra Leone to secure a place in the group stage.

Despite their lack of experience, the Still Believe team topped Group C with 12 points, securing four wins and two losses to qualify alongside Nigeria’s Rivers United.

The Ghana FA Cup holders are now focused on defending their title as they prepare for a quarter-final tie against Soccer Intellectuals on Wednesday, May 1.

