Asante Kotoko: We have to improve our goalscoring - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko: We have to improve our goalscoring - Prosper Narteh Ogum
1 HOUR AGO

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has addressed his team's struggles in finding the back of the net this season.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw against Medeama SC during their Matchday 28 clash at Akoon Park last Saturday.

Steven Mukwala netted for Kotoko in the 22nd minute, but Diawisie Taylor equalized for Medeama with a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities, Narteh Ogum admitted that converting chances into goals has been a challenge for his side.

"We create plenty of chances, but our conversion rate is the issue," said Prosper Ogum.

"It's interesting because in training, they score a lot, but the tempo and pressure of actual games are different."

"We still need to work on it and ensure that when opportunities arise during matches, we can capitalize on them. Scoring goals is crucial; it boosts confidence and changes games," he added.

The Reds sit 11th on the Premier League log with 37 points.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko will be looking to bounce back to winning form as they face Legon Cities in their Matchday 29 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, May 3rd.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

