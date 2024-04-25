ModernGhana logo
Morocco is a global football power, says FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

By Morocco World News
Gianni Infantino, the President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), lauded the North African nation's achievements on the pitch and as a host country for major events.

“Morocco has established itself as a global football power,” stated Infantino upon his arrival at the Rabat-Sale International Airport.

He highlighted Morocco’s historic qualification for the semi-final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a pivotal moment in the country's footballing journey.

Speaking ahead of the final of the African Futsal Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Morocco was set to face Angola, Infantino commended Morocco’s role as host and the exceptional organization of the tournament.

“I am happy to be back in my home, the Kingdom of Morocco. Football dominates, breathes, vibrates, and lives in this country,” Infantino remarked.

Looking forward to future challenges, including the 2030 World Cup, Infantino expressed confidence in Morocco’s potential. “We know what Morocco knows and can do,” he stated.

The Moroccan futsal team was scheduled to compete against Angola in the AFCON final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex. Earlier matches saw Egypt and Libya vie for third place in the tournament.

The Moroccan team has clinched several prestigious titles, including the two latest editions of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2016 and 2020 and the Arab Cup for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022.

