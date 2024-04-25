ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Xavi to remain as Barcelona coach until at least June 2025

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Xavi scored 85 goals in 767 appearances for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Xavi scored 85 goals in 767 appearances for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015

Barcelona coach Xavi will remain at the club until at least the end of his contract in June 2025 after changing his mind that this would be his last season.

The 44-year-old announced in January he would step down as boss this summer.

But, with president Joan Laporta keen for him to remain, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder has performed a U-turn.

Xavi took charge in November 2021 after leaving Qatari club Al Sadd and guided Barca to the Spanish title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23.

However, they are 11 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid with six games left to play in the current campaign.

Barcelona exited the Champions League last week following a quarter-final defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Xavi, who won 25 honours during an illustrious playing career at Barcelona, had said he felt "liberated" following the announcement that he would step down from the role at the end of the season.

When he announced he was leaving after defeat by Villarreal, he felt he was not being protected by the club and there was no clear direction.

But since that moment, when Xavi felt able to take a more relaxed approach, the team's results improved.

They went 10 games unbeaten in the league before losing 3-2 at Real Madrid on Sunday.

A meeting took place in Laporta’s house on Wednesday and the pressure from the club for him to stay was obvious.

If Xavi is unable to improve the team by the end of the 2024-25 season, Barcelona will look to persuade one of the high-profile managers out of contract then - including Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Well protect state wealth from opaque deals – Prof Jane Naana We’ll protect state wealth from opaque deals – Prof Jane Naana

4 hours ago

Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said he would run for a second term in June presidential elections. By Amanuel Sileshi AFP Mauritania president says running for second term in June polls

8 hours ago

I won't ever say I was a mere drivers mate' — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang I won't ever say I was a mere driver’s mate' — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

8 hours ago

2024 polls: 'EC struggling to defend credibility'— Prof. Opoku-Agyemang 2024 polls: 'EC struggling to defend credibility'— Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gov't's 'greed, unbridled arrogance, unrestrained impunity, sheer dishonesty, barefaced hypocrisy' unmatched in Ghana's history — Prof Opoku-Agyemang Akufo-Addo gov't's 'greed, unbridled arrogance, unrestrained impunity, sheer dis...

8 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghana needs an urgent reset, a leadership that is inspiring – Mahama Election 2024: Ghana needs an urgent reset, a leadership that is inspiring – Ma...

8 hours ago

Partner NDC to rollout a future of limitless prospects – Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang urges Ghanaians Partner NDC to rollout a future of limitless prospects – Prof Jane Naana Opoku-A...

9 hours ago

NPP will remain in govt till Jesus comes —Diana Asamoah NPP will remain in gov’t till Jesus comes — Diana Asamoah

9 hours ago

Sunyani Technical University demands apology from former SRC president over sex-for-grades claims Sunyani Technical University demands apology from former SRC president over sex-...

9 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle 'Dumsor' was resolved by Mahama but ‘incompetent' Akufo-Addo has destroyed the g...

Just in....
body-container-line