Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scores sensational hat-trick in Leicester’s big win over Southampton

Ghana youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a sensational hat-trick for Leicester City on Tuesday night to help the team to brush aside Southampton with a big 5-0 win.

The two clubs locked horns today at King Power Stadium in a Round 38 encounter of the ongoing English Championship season.

Talented Abdul Fatawu Issahaku started the game for the hosts on the flanks and put up an impressive performance.

His first of three goals came in the 25th minute when he latched onto a through ball and curled the ball into the back of the Southampton net with a low drive inside the box.

The second was the best among the hat-trick. The forward received a pass on the flank, took his time, and cut onto his preferred left foot before firing an unstoppable shot from distance to beat the goalkeeper.

Later in the 81st minute, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was assisted by veteran forward Jamie Vardy to score his final goal to put a seal on the match ball.

In addition to his goals, the forward assisted Jamie Vardy to score in the 79th minute as he finished the game with a perfect rating of 10.0.

The other player who scored to make Leicester City’s win possible was Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Meanwhile, Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey bossed the midfield for Arsenal today when the Gunners gunned down Chelsea with a 5-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
