GFA appoint Maxwell Konadu as new Black Meteors head coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Maxwell Konadu as the new Head Coach of Ghana's National Male U23 team, the Black Meteors.

Konadu, currently the Head Coach of Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His appointment is part of the GFA's strategy to develop players through a structured pathway, preparing them for success at the senior level.

Aligned with the GFA's football philosophy, Konadu's role focuses on identifying and nurturing talented players for both the Black Meteors and the senior national team, the Black Stars. With previous coaching experience in Ghana's developmental age groups, including U17 and U20, Konadu is well-equipped for the task.

Having served as Assistant Coach of the Black Stars under James Kwasi Appiah and Milovan Rajevac, Konadu's close ties to the senior team make his appointment particularly significant. He will oversee the development of promising players within the GFA's system, ensuring a smooth transition to the senior level.

Assisting Konadu will be Abdul Gazale, a former Asante Kotoko Coach and CAF License A holder. Ben Owu, a 1991 FIFA U17 World Cup winner, will serve as the goalkeeper trainer, while Amankwah Mireku, a Hearts of Oak legend, takes on the role of Team Manager.

The backroom staff also includes Eric Totime (Physiotherapist), Henry Bart-Plange (Masseur), Collins Osei Bonsu, Attah Debango (Equipment Officers), and Eli Vorgbe (Video Analyst).

Together, Konadu and his team aim to build a competitive squad for international competitions and provide strong player options for the Black Stars.