Nuggets fight back to beat Lakers in play-offs

By BBC
Basketball GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Nikola Jokic is the Nuggets' leading points-scorer this season
Jamal Murray scored on the buzzer as defending champions the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Lakers 101-99 to take a 2-0 lead in their NBA play-offs first-round series.

Murray, who recorded 20 points overall, completed the comeback as the Nuggets overturned a 20-point deficit.

Anthony Davis' 24 first-half points helped the Lakers take a 59-44 lead at half time, which they stretched to 68-48 early in the third period.

But the Lakers missed eight straight shots in the third quarter to hand momentum to the Nuggets.

LeBron James missed a three-pointer with 16 seconds left, allowing Murray to take advantage and secure the victory.

"I told my team-mates when I was struggling, I'm gonna look for y'all," Murray said. "And every single one of them told me to keep shooting, keep shooting.

"I'm thankful enough that that was one of the few that went down for me."

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic scored 27 points, adding 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his side's 10th straight victory over the Lakers.

The third match in the best-of-seven series is on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks scored eight points in the final 30 seconds to stun the Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 and secure a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a crucial three-pointer to give the Knicks the lead with 13 seconds remaining.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers cruised to a 96-86 victory over the Orlando Magic to earn a 2-0 series lead.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Jarrett Allen added 16 points and 20 rebounds for the Caveliers.

