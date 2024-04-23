ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.04.2024 Football News

Top European clubs in race to partner with Kenpong Football Academy

Football News Top European clubs in race to partner with Kenpong Football Academy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Top European Clubs in France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia and Norway have expressed a strong desire to partner with the Kenpong Football Academy.

This follows a comprehensive European tour embarked on by the Chief Executive Officer of the Academy and celebrated business contractor, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong).

The widely respected businessman firmed up negotiations with clubs and individuals towards cooperating with them on player development as well as the enhancement of facilities at the ultra-modern Academy based in Winneba.

He mentioned in a telephone interview that for now three top European sides have sealed the deals, and would be visiting Ghana in the coming weeks.

According to Kenpong, French outfit Bastia has pledged to ship down materials for the construction of a modern astro turf pitch to complement the Academy’s top-class grass turf.

Additionally, the French side will support the project with a huge financial component. In return, Kenpong Academy will transfer budding talents to Bastia and other European sides.

Bastia’s partnership would soon manifest when their promotional materials and marketing insignia become visible at the Kenpong Academy. Their football pitch and playing kits will all advertise their unique partnership with Bastia as the French team works towards strengthening the development of Kenpong Academy.

Bastia as part of plans to augment the technical department of Kenpong Football Academy has assigned a top-class coach to head its coaching department.

“It has been a fruitful tour, very engaging, hectic, having travelled extensively, but it has been worthwhile," said Kenpong.

He added, "I met with the clubs’ CEOs and they are ready to partner us, they were impressed by the energy and determination of Kenpong and also about the fact that he had single-handedly developed a project like the Academy in Winneba.

"They are ready to travel far with us and that has urged me on to go the extra mile. They accorded me preferential treatment, including VIP seating at the Strasbourg Stadium, and I was humbled by their show of respect. I am indeed grateful for their warm gesture."

Kenpong had profuse gratitude for S. C. Bastia President, Claude Ferrandi and Technical Director, Eric Descombes for the exceptional manner they received him, opening the club’s offices to him and referring to him as one of their own. “I am really grateful for the professional manner they handled my visit. It warmed my heart greatly.”

Last year, Kenpong, together with former Black Stars Coach and Captain, Kwesi Appiah toured some clubs in Spain and France.

During the latter part of 2023, top officials of Spanish giants, Barcelona visited the Winneba-based academy and later paid a courtesy call to the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

10 hours ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

10 hours ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

10 hours ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

10 hours ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

10 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

12 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

12 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

12 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

13 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line