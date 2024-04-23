ModernGhana logo
WAFU B U-17 Championship: We will not underestimate any opponent - Laryea Kingston

The head coach of the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, has emphasized that his team will not underestimate their opponents in the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U-17 tournament.

Ghana finds themselves in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast for the tournament, scheduled to kick off from May 15 to 28.

In an interview with the Ghana FA media, Kingston expressed confidence in his team but also cautioned against complacency.

"Every team in the tournament is a contender," Kingston, a former Ghana international, remarked. "We respect all the countries participating. Each team has the potential to win. So, we're approaching every match with respect, but we're ready."

While acknowledging the strength of their opponents, Kingston emphasized the preparedness of both the technical staff and players to tackle the challenges ahead.

"The technical team and players are fully prepared for the tournament. We're taking it one game at a time," Kingston affirmed, indicating the team's determination to approach each match with focus and determination.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

