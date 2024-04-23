Great Olympics @70: We have a great future - Amarkai Amarteifio

23.04.2024 LISTEN

Accra Great Olympics' Board Chairman, Major (Retired) Amarkai Amarteifio, envisions a promising future for the club, as he emphasized during the vibrant celebration of its 70th anniversary on Saturday, April 20.

In an interview, he gratefully acknowledged the significant contributions of various stakeholders whose collective efforts have propelled the club to its current stature.

Amarteifio praised the relentless commitment of the club’s directors, management, players, technical staff, supporters, and well-wishers, recognizing their pivotal role in nurturing the club's growth and success over the decades.

Expressing deep gratitude to all those who have stood by the club through thick and thin, including sponsors MacDan Group of Companies and Blue Jeans, he emphasized their indispensable role in the club's resilience and ongoing progress.

"I wish to use this occasion to congratulate the directors, management, players, technical team, and the supporters and wish them all the best on this occasion," remarked Mr Amarteifio in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

He pledged to collaborate closely with all individuals associated with Olympics, fostering a culture of inclusivity and a shared vision to elevate the club to even greater heights.

Great Olympics, a two-time Ghana Premier League champion, currently occupies the 13th position on the Premier League log in the ongoing 2023/24 season, with 33 points.

Their upcoming Matchday 28 fixture against Premier League leaders, FC Samartex, at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex promises an exciting encounter.