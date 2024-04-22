ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Inter seal Serie A title by winning Milan derby

By BBC
Football News Inter Milan move above AC Milan into outright second for Serie A titles
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Inter Milan move above AC Milan into outright second for Serie A titles

Inter Milan sealed their 20th Italian title by beating arch-rivals and nearest challengers AC Milan in a historic Derby della Madonnina.

Francesco Acerbi was unmarked to head in Benjamin Pavard's flick-on from a corner to give Inter the lead.

Marcus Thuram latched onto a long ball and was given too much time to cut in before smashing their second into the bottom corner at the San Siro.

England's Fikayo Tomori headed in from close range to give Milan brief hope.

There were three red cards in injury time as tempers boiled over. Milan's Theo Hernandez and Inter's Denzel Dumfries were sent off for their part in a brawl and the hosts ended with nine men as captain Davide Calabria was sent off for violent conduct.

Inter players and coaches ran on to the pitch to celebrate at the final whistle at the ground both sides share, although Milan were the home side for this fixture.

The second-placed Rossoneri are now 17 points behind Inter with five games to go.

Inter could have won by more with Lautaro Martinez missing a sitter and Hakan Calhanoglu's drive being tipped over by Mike Maignan.

This was the first time the Serie A title has ever been won in the 116 years of the Milan derby.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

24 minutes ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

24 minutes ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

24 minutes ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

24 minutes ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

3 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

3 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

3 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

4 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line