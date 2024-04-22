Samson Deen to contest for NPC Ghana top position

Incumbent Mr. Samson Deen has declared his decision to contest in the next Election of the National Paralympic Committee, NPC Ghana which takes place on October 4, 2024.

Speaking to this portal in an exclusive interview after the first Extraordinary General Assembly At Airport West Hotel last Saturday, the President of NPC Ghana assured of building a better and bigger family to embrace all or most disabled sports disciplines and federations.

He called for love, peace, unity and a desire for greatness and achievement.

His first term of office saw Ghana hosting the first African Para Games, where the Black Challenge (Amputee Football Team) excited and excelled as well as sourcing and providing modern equipment for athletes. He also facilitated the travel of athletes and coaches for exposure and experience.

He hoped that some athletes would qualify for the Paralympic Games in Paris, France which is the major international coming up after the 2024 Olympic Games.

Mr. Samson Deen is a Ghanaian Hospitality, Communication and Sports Management consultant since 2003 who founded the African Origin Travels and Sports Tourism, AOG Construction Services and African Origin Group of Companies in 2017.

He is currently the President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC). Deen polled 24 of the total votes cast, beating Morocco’s Hamid El Aouni who polled 15 votes to replace Leonel da Rocha Pinto, who reigned for 13 years. The APC Election took place in Morocco.

He was a member of the Local Organising Committee and Chairman of the Transport Committee of the 13th African Games which has been declared the best Games since 1965 with 53 countries participating in 29 disciplines across 10 venues in Accra and Cape Coast.