ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.04.2024 Football News

2023/24 GPL: Albert Yeboah nets twice as Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak at Dawu

202324 GPL: Albert Yeboah nets twice as Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak at Dawu
20.04.2024 LISTEN

Legon Cities recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 27 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Saturday afternoon.

The Phobians recovered from three defeats on the trot to ease past Karela United in their previous encounter and were hoping to rack up a couple of wins on the spin.

After a barren first half, Albert Yeboah broke the deadlock with a fine strike in the 54th before wrapping up the win with another strike 11 minutes later.

The home side held on firmly to secure three points and now sit behind Hearts on the table.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Hearts keeps them temporarily in tenth with 35 points.

The rest of the games will be played at the various stadia on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

8 hours ago

April 20: Cedi sells at GHS13.63 to 1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank April 20: Cedi sells at GHS13.63 to $1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank

8 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Kofi Asareleft and President Akufo-Addo Dumsor: I'm very disappointed in you for messing up the energy sector — Kofi Asa...

8 hours ago

Left to right: Kofi Asare, ECG MD Samuel Dubik Mahama, and President Akufo-Addo Dumsor: Instruct ECG MD to issue timetable and fire him for lying — Kofi Asare t...

8 hours ago

Ashanti region: Road Minister cuts sod for 24km Pakyi No.2 to Antoakrom road construction Ashanti region: Road Minister cuts sod for 24km Pakyi No.2 to Antoakrom road con...

8 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Train crash: ‘How could any normal person leave a car on rail tracks?’ — Frankli...

8 hours ago

Train crash: Driver of abandoned vehicle not our branch chairman nor secretary — North Tongu NDC Train crash: Driver of abandoned vehicle not our branch chairman nor secretary —...

8 hours ago

The crash made front page news across Kenya and President William Ruto attended Saturday's military tribute. By SIMON MAINA AFP Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

10 hours ago

Protesters urge US troops to leave Niger during a demonstration in Niamey on April 13, 2024. By - AFPFile US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials

Apr 19, 2024

Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy

Apr 19, 2024

Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store facility — Bawumia Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store fac...

Just in....
body-container-line