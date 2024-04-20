2023/24 GPL: Albert Yeboah nets twice as Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak at Dawu

20.04.2024 LISTEN

Legon Cities recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 27 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Saturday afternoon.

The Phobians recovered from three defeats on the trot to ease past Karela United in their previous encounter and were hoping to rack up a couple of wins on the spin.

After a barren first half, Albert Yeboah broke the deadlock with a fine strike in the 54th before wrapping up the win with another strike 11 minutes later.

The home side held on firmly to secure three points and now sit behind Hearts on the table.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Hearts keeps them temporarily in tenth with 35 points.

The rest of the games will be played at the various stadia on Sunday.