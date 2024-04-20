ModernGhana logo
Bernardo Silva strikes late as Man City sink Chelsea to reach FA Cup final

By BBC
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on April 20, 2024 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Manchester City bounced back from the disappointment of the Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid as Bernardo Silva's late goal sunk Chelsea at Wembley to seal a place in the FA Cup final.

It was redemption for Silva after his poor spot-kick played a key role in City's loss on penalties to Real.

The Portuguese midfielder turned in the winner at the far post from Kevin de Bruyne's cross six minutes from time.

Chelsea will regret missing a host of chances, nearly all falling to striker Nicolas Jackson, as they suffered another agonising Wembley experience after the extra-time defeat on penalties against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

And Chelsea also feel they were victims of an injustice as they were infuriated that they were not awarded a second-half penalty when Cole Palmer's free-kick struck Jack Grealish's hand in the wall, only for the video assistant referee to rule no offence had taken place.

City remain on course for another double of Premier League and FA Cup and will now face either arch-rivals Manchester United or Championship side Coventry City in the final.

  • Man City dig deep for victory

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 29 matches in all competitions, the longest ever such run in the club's history (W23 D6)

City manager Pep Guardiola asked his side, who suffered such bitter disappointed as their hold on the Champions League trophy was wrestled away by Spanish giants Real, to go to the well once more against a highly-motivated Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

And, at times, it looked like the quest for victory might be beyond them as they looked jaded and leggy, only for their pedigree and muscle memory keeping them in contention until they could shake off the lethargy.

City did not even have a shot on target in the first half but slowly came into the game before, as the great sides do, they found a way to win.

The holders are always capable of moments of quality and it was no surprise that it was De Bruyne who unlocked Chelsea when they switched off fatally late on, the Belgian picking out Silva at the far post for the winner.

And it was a sweet moment for Silva, who chose to loft a dreadful penalty straight at Real keeper Andriy Lunin in a decisive moment in the shootout against Real as City's attempt to win a second Champions League failed.

Here, as he has done so often, the Portuguese arrived with perfect timing to send City into another FA Cup Final.

City will be exhausted after another mammoth effort but will be refreshed for battles ahead by a hugely significant victory.

