On field results does not reflect investment in Hearts of Oak - Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei

18.04.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, expressed dissatisfaction with the club's current status, deeming it a departure from the anticipated returns on investment.

The team has faced challenges this season, currently holding the 10th position in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Following the dissolution of the previous administration at a recent Annual General Meeting, the club introduced its new board members.

Despite a promising pre-season, Sowah-Odotei feels the club has fallen short of expectations with only eight games left in the campaign.

"We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country. We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason," he told Citi Sports.

"Our on-field results it is disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made so honestly, we are not happy with where we are."

The Phobians are set to clash with Legon Cities in their upcoming league fixture on Saturday, April 20th.