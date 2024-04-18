CAF Champions League: Four players to look out for in the semi-finals

CAFOnline.com looks at four players who have been most impressive in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League ahead of the semi-final matches.

The first leg of the semi-finals will be played this weekend with the second leg scheduled to be played a week later.

Several players have impressed their clubs so far in the competition and they will be the centre of attraction during the last four matches.

Here are the top four players to look out for:

Hussein El Shahat - Al Ahly

Leading the charge for Al Ahly SC is Hussein El Shahat, whose stellar performances have played a pivotal role in the club's success.

The 31-year-old winger has notched up an impressive five goals in just 10 games, establishing himself as a vital asset for the title holders.

Glody Likonza - TP Mazembe

Meanwhile, TP Mazembe has found a gem in Glody Likonza, the talented Congolese midfielder.

Likonza's prowess in the central midfield position has been unmatched, with three goals and an assist to his name, driving his team's forward momentum in the tournament.

Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns

All eyes will be on Mamelodi Sundowns' South African goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, in their upcoming semi-final clash against Espérance de Tunis.

Williams showcased his mettle in the quarter-finals, delivering outstanding saves during the penalty shootout to secure victory for his team.

His exceptional performances also earned him the title of the best goalkeeper in the 2023 AFCON.

Yan Medeiros Sasse - Esperance

Espérance de Tunis owes much of their success in the Champions League to Brazilian attacking midfielder, Yan Medeiros Sasse.

With two goals and an assist, Sasse has been instrumental in the team's journey and is expected to play a crucial role in their semi-final encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns.