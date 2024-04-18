ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak: There had been 'some peace' since AGM - Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei

18.04.2024 LISTEN

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has remarked that the club has experienced a sense of tranquillity following its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The recent AGM of the Ghana Premier League addressed various pertinent issues concerning the club.

In an interview with Citi Sports, the Ghanaian politician delved into the club’s aspirations and expressed dissatisfaction with their current standing in the ongoing Ghana Premier League 2023-2024 season.

"His Royal Highness Togbe Afede XIV effectively chaired the Annual General Meeting (AGM), and since then, there seems to be a renewed sense of calm surrounding Hearts of Oak. This allows us to focus on our primary objective of excelling in football," Sowah-Odotei commented.

Hearts of Oak currently occupy the ninth position in the league standings after 26 games, amassing 35 points.

Looking ahead, the Phobians aim to maintain their impressive performance under the guidance of head coach Aboubakar Ouattara. Their next challenge will be an away fixture against Legon Cities on Matchday 27, scheduled to take place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, with kickoff set for 15:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

