Europa League: David Moyes hoping Mohammed Kudus and other players come to the party against Bayer Leverkusne

West Ham United's manager, David Moyes, is banking on his key players, including Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus, to work their magic and overturn their deficit against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

The English Premier League side faces the German champions in the quarter-final clash of the European competition. In the previous leg, West Ham endured a 2-0 loss on German soil.

Thursday night presents an opportunity for the Hammers to stage a comeback as they host the reverse fixture. Moyes expressed his trust in his squad's abilities to deliver the desired result.

"Everyone knows what Jarrod has done for us, so if he's back that will give us and the crowd a big lift,” David Moyes said in his pre-match conference.

"We've lost Lucas Paquetá through suspension, so we have to find a way to make the magic happen,” he added.

Expectations will be high for Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus, as one of West Ham's standout performers, when they take on Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

