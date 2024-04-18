ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus can replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool - Jose Enrique

Football News Mohammed Kudus can replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool - Jose Enrique
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Liverpool defender, Jose Enrique, suggests that Mohammed Kudus could step into Mohamed Salah's shoes at the club amidst ongoing speculation about the Egyptian star's departure from Anfield.

Reports have frequently linked Salah with a move away, with Saudi Pro League clubs eyeing him for a possible transfer this summer.

Despite a reported £200 million bid from Al-Ittihad last year, Liverpool managed to keep hold of Salah.

However, with renewed interest expected, Enrique believes Kudus, currently impressing at West Ham United, could be the ideal replacement for the 31-year-old forward.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique remarked, "Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah.

"Even last summer, I would have said that, and now, of course, he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also consider someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren't many obvious replacements out there.

"Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich could be a possibility, given his contractual situation. He's the calibre of player Liverpool should be looking at," he added.

Since his move from Ajax to West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a pivotal figure for The Hammers.

The 23-year-old has notched up an impressive 13 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut season for the club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Saglemi Housing Project will not be left to rot – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Saglemi Housing Project will not be left to rot – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

13 hours ago

Transport fares hike: GPRTU issue two-day ultimatum Transport fares hike: GPRTU issue two-day ultimatum 

13 hours ago

ARC endorses Alan as presidential candidate – Buaben Asamoa ARC endorses Alan as presidential candidate – Buaben Asamoa

13 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Kwasi Agyei as new Controller and Accountant-General Akufo-Addo appoints Kwasi Agyei as new Controller and Accountant-General

13 hours ago

PNC dismiss reports of mass resignations PNC dismiss reports of mass resignations

13 hours ago

PAC advocates for revenue collectors to be engaged on commission basis, not full-time staff PAC advocates for revenue collectors to be engaged on commission basis, not full...

13 hours ago

Genser Energy commissions 110km of natural gas pipeline at Anwomaso Genser Energy commissions 110km of natural gas pipeline at Anwomaso

14 hours ago

Naa Torshie calls for tolerance, peace ahead of 2024 election Naa Torshie calls for tolerance, peace ahead of 2024 election

14 hours ago

Asantehene commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline project Asantehene commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline ...

14 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Let’s do away with ‘slash and burn politics’ in Ghana — Dr Adutwum

Just in....
body-container-line