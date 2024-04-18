Mohammed Kudus can replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool - Jose Enrique

Former Liverpool defender, Jose Enrique, suggests that Mohammed Kudus could step into Mohamed Salah's shoes at the club amidst ongoing speculation about the Egyptian star's departure from Anfield.

Reports have frequently linked Salah with a move away, with Saudi Pro League clubs eyeing him for a possible transfer this summer.

Despite a reported £200 million bid from Al-Ittihad last year, Liverpool managed to keep hold of Salah.

However, with renewed interest expected, Enrique believes Kudus, currently impressing at West Ham United, could be the ideal replacement for the 31-year-old forward.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique remarked, "Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah.

"Even last summer, I would have said that, and now, of course, he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also consider someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren't many obvious replacements out there.

"Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich could be a possibility, given his contractual situation. He's the calibre of player Liverpool should be looking at," he added.

Since his move from Ajax to West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a pivotal figure for The Hammers.

The 23-year-old has notched up an impressive 13 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut season for the club.