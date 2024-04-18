ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak: We are happy to have Aboubakar Ouattara as head coach - Vincent Sowah-Odotei

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a Board Member of Hearts of Oak, expressed the club's elation at welcoming Aboubakar Ouattara as their new head coach.

Ouattara, hailing from Ivory Coast, stepped into the role following the departure of Dutch coach Martin Koopman during the ongoing 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season's second round.

Under Ouattara's guidance, the Phobians initially embarked on a promising streak, remaining unbeaten for five games. Yet, they encountered a setback with three consecutive losses. However, they swiftly bounced back with a remarkable 3-1 victory over Karela United, highlighted by Salim Adams' standout goal.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Sowah-Odotei expressed the club's satisfaction with Ouattara's addition, emphasizing his wealth of experience in football management, business acumen, and collaboration skills with club stakeholders at all levels.

"We are extremely delighted to have him in our team," Sowah-Odotei remarked. "Ouattara brings to the board immense experience in football management, a deep understanding of the football business, and expertise in collaborating with team owners across all facets of a football club."

"We are extremely happy with him, and it is our hope that we will be able to retain him for a long tenure," he added.

Currently occupying the 9th spot on the Premier League standings with 35 points, Hearts of Oak is gearing up to face Legon Cities in their upcoming Matchday 27 fixture this weekend at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

