Vincent Sowah Odotei urges Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko supporters to embrace modern responsibilities

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a Board Member of Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, has underscored the importance of fans of both Hearts and their rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, adapting to the modern roles of supporting a football club.

In an interview with Citi TV, Sowah-Odotei shared his perspective as Hearts enters the crucial phase of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

Acknowledging Hearts' current position at ninth place in the league standings after 26 matches, Sowah-Odotei recognized the frustration surrounding the team's performance on the field.

In the wake of recent incidents where Kotoko supporters protested during a training session, demanding the removal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the experienced football administrator urged fans of both clubs to embrace the contemporary responsibilities of being supporters.

"In my view, Hearts and Kotoko share a common ground; our fans need to adapt to the modern roles of supporters. Fans, management, and the board each have their respective boundaries, and it's essential to respect these boundaries and allow everyone the space to make decisions."