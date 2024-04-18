It has been disappointing - Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei speaks on Hearts of Oak's performance

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei

18.04.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has admitted that the results churned out in the ongoing 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season have been disappointing.

The Phobians sit tenth on the league log with 35 points after 26 matches ahead of their game against Legon Cities in Dawu on Saturday, April 20.

Speaking in an interview, the Ghanaian politician said everyone attached to the club is disappointed with their results this season, as they have also been eliminated from the Ghana FC Cup very early in the competition.

“We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country,” he told Citi TV.

“We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason.

“Our on-field results it is disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made so honestly, we are not happy with where we are," he added.

After a five-game unbeaten run under Aboubakar Ouattara, the Phobians lost three games on the bounce before beating Karela United 3-1 on Saturday.