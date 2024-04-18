ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak have everything in place to become the most successfull club in Ghana - Vincent Sowah Odotei

Football News Hearts of Oak have everything in place to become the most successfull club in Ghana - Vincent Sowah Odotei
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, is optimistic about the club's potential to become the leading force in Ghanaian football.

He highlighted the club's recent investments, particularly the new training facility at Pobiman and the commercial centre, as crucial elements for future success.

However, despite these advancements, the club finds itself in a disappointing position this season, currently sitting in tenth place with 35 points after 26 matches, trailing by 14 points from the top spot.

Expressing his disappointment, Odotei admitted, "We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country."

“We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason.

“Our on-field results it is disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made so honestly, we are not happy with where we are," he added.

Following a promising five-game unbeaten streak under Aboubakar Ouattara, the team experienced a setback with three consecutive losses before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Karela United on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak will hope to continue their impressive run when they travel to face Legon Cities in the Matchday 27 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Saglemi Housing Project will not be left to rot – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Saglemi Housing Project will not be left to rot – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

12 hours ago

Transport fares hike: GPRTU issue two-day ultimatum Transport fares hike: GPRTU issue two-day ultimatum 

12 hours ago

ARC endorses Alan as presidential candidate – Buaben Asamoa ARC endorses Alan as presidential candidate – Buaben Asamoa

12 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Kwasi Agyei as new Controller and Accountant-General Akufo-Addo appoints Kwasi Agyei as new Controller and Accountant-General

12 hours ago

PNC dismiss reports of mass resignations PNC dismiss reports of mass resignations

12 hours ago

PAC advocates for revenue collectors to be engaged on commission basis, not full-time staff PAC advocates for revenue collectors to be engaged on commission basis, not full...

12 hours ago

Genser Energy commissions 110km of natural gas pipeline at Anwomaso Genser Energy commissions 110km of natural gas pipeline at Anwomaso

13 hours ago

Naa Torshie calls for tolerance, peace ahead of 2024 election Naa Torshie calls for tolerance, peace ahead of 2024 election

13 hours ago

Asantehene commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline project Asantehene commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline ...

13 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Let’s do away with ‘slash and burn politics’ in Ghana — Dr Adutwum

Just in....
body-container-line