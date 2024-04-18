Hearts of Oak have everything in place to become the most successfull club in Ghana - Vincent Sowah Odotei

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, is optimistic about the club's potential to become the leading force in Ghanaian football.

He highlighted the club's recent investments, particularly the new training facility at Pobiman and the commercial centre, as crucial elements for future success.

However, despite these advancements, the club finds itself in a disappointing position this season, currently sitting in tenth place with 35 points after 26 matches, trailing by 14 points from the top spot.

Expressing his disappointment, Odotei admitted, "We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country."

“We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason.

“Our on-field results it is disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made so honestly, we are not happy with where we are," he added.

Following a promising five-game unbeaten streak under Aboubakar Ouattara, the team experienced a setback with three consecutive losses before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Karela United on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak will hope to continue their impressive run when they travel to face Legon Cities in the Matchday 27 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.