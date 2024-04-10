CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC could play Zamalek SC in Ivory Coast - Reports

Reports suggest that Dreams FC, Ghana's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, may have to relocate their home game against Zamalek to Ivory Coast.

This potential move comes after a recent inspection by CAF revealed that the Baba Yara Stadium must meet specific requirements to host certain categories of games, including the semifinals of the Confederation Cup.

According to sources, CAF has outlined prerequisites that Dreams FC must satisfy before they can host Zamalek in Kumasi. Kessben FM reports that if Dreams FC fails to meet CAF's requirements at the Baba Yara Stadium, their home game against the Egyptian giants might be relocated to Ivory Coast.

Despite the challenges, Dreams FC has defied expectations by reaching the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their debut appearance.

The team secured their spot by defeating Stade Malien 3-2 on aggregate, rallying from behind to draw with the Malian side in Kumasi after winning 2-1 away in the first leg.

The first leg of the matchup will take place on April 21, 2024, hosted by Zamalek, with the return fixture scheduled for April 28, 2024.