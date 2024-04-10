ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC could play Zamalek SC in Ivory Coast - Reports

Confederation Cup CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC could play Zamalek SC in Ivory Coast - Reports
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Reports suggest that Dreams FC, Ghana's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, may have to relocate their home game against Zamalek to Ivory Coast.

This potential move comes after a recent inspection by CAF revealed that the Baba Yara Stadium must meet specific requirements to host certain categories of games, including the semifinals of the Confederation Cup.

According to sources, CAF has outlined prerequisites that Dreams FC must satisfy before they can host Zamalek in Kumasi. Kessben FM reports that if Dreams FC fails to meet CAF's requirements at the Baba Yara Stadium, their home game against the Egyptian giants might be relocated to Ivory Coast.

Despite the challenges, Dreams FC has defied expectations by reaching the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their debut appearance.

The team secured their spot by defeating Stade Malien 3-2 on aggregate, rallying from behind to draw with the Malian side in Kumasi after winning 2-1 away in the first leg.

The first leg of the matchup will take place on April 21, 2024, hosted by Zamalek, with the return fixture scheduled for April 28, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Penis Shrinking: Three arrested for beating student Penis Shrinking: Three arrested for beating student

2 hours ago

Performance Tracker: Over 13,000 projects validated so far – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Performance Tracker: Over 13,000 projects validated so far – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

2 hours ago

Ho West MP kicks against lithium mining in Kalakpa Game Reserve Ho West MP kicks against lithium mining in Kalakpa Game Reserve

4 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential Candidate in Ghanas 2024 elections ‘Just as Jesus said on the cross, I’ll make Ghana paradise if you vote for me’ —...

4 hours ago

Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1 Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1

4 hours ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior lecturer at University of Ghana Business School ‘People on high horses usually don’t see the grounds’ — Prof Kobby Mensah on NPP...

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘People will talk about me in the next 500 years’ — Nana Kwame Bediako

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addos whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Frank...

5 hours ago

April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to 1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to $1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank

5 hours ago

There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate — Management clarifies ‘There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate’ — Management cla...

Just in....
body-container-line