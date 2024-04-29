Romeo Ricky Roy: Black Stars mourns death of fitness coach

Black Stars, the senior national team has announced the passing of fitness coach Romeo Ricky Roy.

Roy sadly passed away on Sunday, April 28, after a battle with illness.

"Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peace," the team posted on Twitter on Monday.

Roy joined the Black Stars backroom staff in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac's second stint as coach.

He served with the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Prior to joining the national team, Roy gained recognition in February 2020 while working with Division One League side Vision FC.

He became known for his heroic actions during a league match against Agbozume Weavers when he saved a player's life.