ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Romeo Ricky Roy: Black Stars mourns death of fitness coach

Football News Romeo Ricky Roy: Black Stars mourns death of fitness coach
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Black Stars, the senior national team has announced the passing of fitness coach Romeo Ricky Roy.

Roy sadly passed away on Sunday, April 28, after a battle with illness.

"Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peace," the team posted on Twitter on Monday.

Roy joined the Black Stars backroom staff in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac's second stint as coach.

He served with the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Prior to joining the national team, Roy gained recognition in February 2020 while working with Division One League side Vision FC.

He became known for his heroic actions during a league match against Agbozume Weavers when he saved a player's life.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC “Stand and greet me”: Ban all NPP activities on your land until Akufo-Addo apolo...

2 hours ago

2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Election 2024: We won't allow you manipulate the process in favour of Bawumia — ...

2 hours ago

Former President John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s arrogant attitude and utterances give much cause for concern — Maha...

2 hours ago

GUM won't join Alans ARC – Osofo Kyiri Abosom GUM won't join Alan’s ARC – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

2 hours ago

Jesus Christ died for people in his era, not for me – Osofo Kyiri Abosom Jesus Christ died for people in his era, not for me – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Vote for Kwabena Boateng to come and help me complete my work – Akufo-Addo beg voters Ejisu by-election: Vote for Kwabena Boateng to come and help me complete my work...

3 hours ago

Actor and comedian Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful ‘He’s just hungry’ – NPP Germany takes Mr. Beautiful to the cleaners; schools hi...

3 hours ago

Charlotte Osei, Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Politicians have hijacked ownership of media houses to suppress press freedom — ...

3 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dumsor: Bawumia admits power challenges; assure Ghanaians they will be over soon

3 hours ago

IMANI Africa Vice President, Bright Simons SML deal is just a modified form of the Agyapa deal – Bright Simons

Just in....
body-container-line