ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Harry Kane scores as Arsenal draw with Bayern Munich

By BBC
Football News Arsenal had to settle for a draw at the Emirates Shaun BotterillGettyImages
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Arsenal had to settle for a draw at the Emirates / Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Harry Kane returned to north London with a goal as Arsenal's Champions League hopes hang in the balance after they fought out a draw with Bayern Munich in the quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Kane, Tottenham's record goalscorer, received a predictably hostile reception from Arsenal's supporters, who saw the Gunners make the perfect start when Bukayo Saka's low finish put them ahead after only 12 minutes.

Bayern belied their poor form in the Bundesliga to turn the game around before the break as former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry swept home the equaliser six minutes later.

Kane's moment arrived when William Saliba tripped Leroy Sane at the end of a blistering run after 32 minutes. The England captain stepped forward for the resulting penalty and silenced the taunts with his 15th goal in 20 appearances against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side were not at their fluent best but substitute Leandro Trossard was the beneficiary of outstanding work by Gabriel Jesus to equalise.

Arsenal felt they should have had a penalty in the final seconds of stoppage time but the referee waved away their appeals when Saka went down as he was challenged by keeper Manuel Neuer.

The second leg in Munich is on Wednesday, 17 April.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Underage marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents – Child Rights Intl Underage marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents – Child Rights Int...

2 hours ago

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah I've been unfairly treated – Hajia Abibata reacts to NEC’s declaration of Alhaji...

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Mahama’s threat to review Free SHS causing trauma, mental health crisis for the ...

4 hours ago

Map of Djibouti. By Nalini LEPETIT-CHELLA, Herv BOUILLY AFP Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

4 hours ago

Galamsey: Chiefs, residents of Atti-Morkwa District invoke curses on NDC chairman for allegedly destroying their farmland Galamsey: Chiefs, residents of Atti-Morkwa District invoke curses on NDC chairma...

4 hours ago

NDC Activist reiterate concerns over Dr Omane Boamah's competency as Election Director NDC Activist reiterate concerns over Dr Omane Boamah's competency as Election Di...

4 hours ago

Parks and Gardens to demolish illegal structures of encroachers Parks and Gardens to demolish illegal structures of encroachers

4 hours ago

Mahama is a humble, listening leader – GUTA president Mahama is a humble, listening leader – GUTA president

4 hours ago

Benso Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face Funny Face granted GHC120,000 bail

4 hours ago

GUTA president endorses Mahamas 24-Hour economy policy GUTA president endorses Mahama’s 24-Hour economy policy

Just in....
body-container-line