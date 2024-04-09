ModernGhana logo
Ghana forward Mohammed Fuseini shines again to finish weekend as Top-Rated Ghanaian Player Abroad

Modernghana Sports partner, SofaScore has come through with another list of the Top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad.

The latest list covers the weekend between Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7.

In that period, over a hundred Ghanaian Players featured for their various clubs abroad.

The best of them all according to data is in-form Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini.

The talented forward was in action for Randers FC on Sunday and starred in his team’s 3-1 victory against Hvidovre.

In that game, the forward bagged a brace, making it five games in his last two matches.

With that Man of the Match performance earning him a rating of 8.3, Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini is the highest-rated Ghanaian Player Abroad for the weekend.

He is joined in this edition of the Top 10 by Caleb Ekuban and Baba Abdul Rahman.

The two players scored for Genoa and Paok FC respectively during the weekend.

Other players on the list are Forson Amankwah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Nicholas Opoku, and Patrick Kpozo.

https:a target='blank' href='https:www.sofascore.com'www.sofascore.comaplayermohammed-fuseini1212237https://www.sofascore.com/player/mohammed-fuseini/1212237

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo is currently monitoring the performance of all Ghanaian Players.

He will invite players in June for Ghana’s next two fixtures in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In that international break in June, Ghana will play Mali and Central African Republic.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

