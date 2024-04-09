ModernGhana logo
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh begins training after ACL injury

SC Freiburg forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh edges closer to a triumphant comeback in competitive football following his recovery from a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Having been sidelined since the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, the Ghana attacking midfielder is now intensifying his efforts in crucial aspects of his rehabilitation, including jumping, speed, and agility training, gearing up for the imminent 2024/25 season.

Undeterred by the hurdles, Kyereh maintains a positive outlook and unwavering determination, even venturing to Barcelona for a phase of his rehabilitation journey.

His initial success at SC Freiburg, marked by two goals in 12 appearances during the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, has raised anticipation for his impending return.

Kyereh's absence has been felt in the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, where he played a pivotal role in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 World Cup.

Although faced with setbacks in his recovery process, Kyereh is now in the final stages of rehabilitation, sparking optimism for his imminent return to action. Fans eagerly anticipate his dynamic playing style and creative prowess gracing the pitch once again.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

