CAF Champions League: Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance and TP Mazembe advance to semifinals

By Cafonline
Africa’s elite clubs, Al Ahly of Egypt, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe of DR Congo have all qualified for this year’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League following exciting Quarter-final fixtures this weekend.

Title holders and record champions Al Ahly are still on track to defend their title as they beat Simba SC in Cairo to secure their place while four-time winners Esperance Sportive de Tunis were made to labour hard against Asec Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire. The reigning African Football League (“AFL”) Champions and 2015/16 winners Mamelodi Sundowns were pushed to the end by Tanzania’s Young Africans in South Africa.

Five-time winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo pulled one of the best performances this weekend with a 2-1 away win over Atletico Petroleos of Luanda after the first leg ended goalless.

The semis will be played on home and away basis on 19-20 April 2024 (first leg) with the Second Leg scheduled for 26-27 April 2024.

In the first semi-final, Al Ahly (Egypt) will play TP Mazembe (DR Congo) in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Esperance Sportive de Tunis will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the second semi-final.

CAF will announce the dates and kick-off dates in due course.

  • Road to the Final:

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final First Leg will be on Saturday, 18 May 2024. The Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final will be played on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final

  • First Leg: Saturday, 18 May 2024
  • Second Leg: Saturday, 25 May 2024

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final

  • First Leg: Sunday, 12 May 2024
  • Second Leg: Sunday, 19 May 2024

