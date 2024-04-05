Serie A Preview: Roma host Lazio as Inter head to Udinese

Italian football is available for GOtv viewers who love watching football with a little bit of flavour. As things keep unfolding in the Serie A, make sure you’ll be in the know and up to date with a valuable subscription that’s got you covered!

Roma and Lazio meet again to renew their rivalry on Saturday 6 April and this one could potentially be a thriller between the two decorated teams. With both of them having a lot at stake in terms of securing European football, there’s another twist as they boast new managers.

Maurizio Sarri’s shocking resignation in the middle of March got heads stirring and new gaffer Giovanni Martusciello has a lot to prove as he leads Le Aquile. As for Roma, the team has been led by club legend Daniele De Rossi and he’d love to have the bragging rights to show that he’s fit for the job long-term.

Lazio seemingly have received a boost ahead of the derby as their starting goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is looking likely to feature. The shot-stopper picked up an injury before the break and it was believed he wouldn’t recover in time. Some media outlets are even calling it a “miracle”. According to the team doctor, Rodia, Provedel is just about good to go.

“Provedel is progressing in the best possible way,” said Rodia. “He will undergo some checks at the beginning of the week but we are optimistic about his recovery.” Well, talk about a plot twist!

The Serie A action doesn’t stop there, an intriguing clash between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played and then, Udinese will take on Internazionale who are almost as good as champions. As the “dark horses”, Udinese will try their best to place a dent in Inter’s charge for the Scudetto.

AC Milan will host Lecce at the San Siro and a win for them would give them hope to challenge their rivals Inter, even though they might be too far off the top. Mario Balotelli, who has played for both teams before has given insight into what he thinks will happen going forward.

Balotelli believes that Milan will win the derby that’s coming up in three weeks' time, but doesn’t think they’ll come back in terms of the race for the title. “I won a Premier League title at the last second,” said the former Manchester City striker. “So we have to play for it until the end, because anything is possible.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 5 April

20:45: Salernitana v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 6 April

15:00: AC Milan v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Roma v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Empoli v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 7 April

12:30: Frosinone v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Monza v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Cagliari v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Verona v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:45: Juventus v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 8 April