I was sent off due to miscommunication - Ghana defender Jerome Opoku

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku has disclosed that a misunderstanding led to his expulsion during the match against Nigeria.

The 25-year-old received a red card in the 56th minute of Ghana's 1-2 defeat to their arch-rivals at the Stade de Marrakesh last Friday.

In his post-match comments, Opoku attributed his dismissal to a breakdown in communication.

"It was regrettable to be sent off, but that's part of the game. It was a misunderstanding. The referee thought I directed an insult at him, but I didn't utter anything of the sort," he stated.

Reflecting on the overall performance, Opoku expressed dissatisfaction, particularly citing it as his debut match. He emphasized the importance of team play and acknowledged room for personal improvement.

"That game wasn't up to par; it was my first appearance, and the team's performance didn't support me either. I could have certainly performed better, but compared to that match, I see this as a positive experience. It's a learning curve for me to build upon," he remarked.

Opoku aims to make a comeback into the squad for Ghana's upcoming fixture against Uganda on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakesh.

These matches serve as part of the Black Stars' preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

