Serie A: Bonucci scores late derby winner for Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci scored a last-minute winner as Juventus came from behind to beat Torino in the Turin derby and move up to second in Serie A.

The defender headed in from Juan Cuadrado's cross in the 89th minute to win the game for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Just 12 minutes earlier, substitute Weston McKennie had also headed in a Cuadrado cross to cancel out Torino's opener from Nicolas Nkoulou.

Juve now have 20 points, leaving them three behind leaders AC Milan.

They are two points ahead of Inter Milan, who were at home to Bologna later on Saturday, and Sassuolo, who visit AS Roma on Sunday.

Torino, with only one win this season, are 18th with six points.